Dear Annie 2020

Dear Annie: I lived a parallel childhood with the pain of an extremely abusive mother and a father who buried his head in the sand. I did confront him years ago about why he didn’t protect me, and he was thoughtful and then emotional when he replied, “I guess she treated me that way, too, and I was afraid of centering her attention back on me. I never thought about how hard that must’ve been for you.”

It was an unexpected answer, but an honest one and the key to moving forward with my dad and letting go of the anger and resentment.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.