Dear Heloise: Some readers of your column use plastic bags to grease a pan. When finished, they just discard the plastic bag, and there’s no mess or cleanup required.

We, as a society, use too many disposable items such as plastic bags, utensils, paper towels, paper plates, plastic water bottles, etc. Many of these can’t be recycled, or if they can, not many people take advantage of it.  While it is easier to toss it in the trash, plastic bags and bottles end up in our oceans, and microplastics have been found in the marine life.

