Hints from Heloise 2021

Dear Heloise: Before I’d shop for groceries, I’d make out a list of things we needed. Sadly, I’d often forget to bring the list with me. To avoid doing that again and again, I started to write out the list the night before, then tape it to my steering wheel in the car. I tried to put the list in my wallet, but  you know how the saying goes: “Out of sight, out of mind.” I forgot the list was there. Using the steering wheel instead made forgetting the list impossible.

 — Julia H., Evanston, Utah

