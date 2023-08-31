Hints from Heloise

Dear Heloise: I just have to respond to the message from J. Abner in Gulf Cove, Florida. They hit the nail on the head. Just cover your food in the microwave with a microwave-safe plastic cover, and you'll never have a messy microwave.

I bought one of those covers from my granddaughter when she was selling items for a school fundraiser during fifth grade. My granddaughter is now 28 years old, and the microwave cover is as good as new, saving me the time of cleaning a microwave. If something splatters, just wipe it out and wipe off the glass plate. In a matter of minutes, the microwave is clean. So simple. Try it.

