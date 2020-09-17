When I was six or seven, I became addicted.
I would lie down on the living room rug in our Idaho semi-ranch and listen to the Philco radio my family proudly displayed.
My favorite teams were Notre Dame and the University of Southern California.
At Nampa High School, I attended all the home games and felt cheated when Boise beat our Bulldogs in my senior final game.
My 15 months in the Army Air Corps during World War II gave me an entry to USC on the GI Bill. I lived on campus and every home game, I would put on a white shirt, walk a few blocks to the Coliseum and join the card section. On several occasions, the cheerleaders would point at me and yell that I was displaying the wrong color for that stunt.
On two occasions, we rode chartered trains to attend games at Stanford and Berkeley.
Another USC alum, John Penney, joined me to watch the games on TV. This year, it seems that was long ago.
Then last Thursday night, I stopped watching the fractious political channels and found there was a pro game to start the season.
I was unsure of the team names displayed on the score boxes. I didn’t recognize “KC” or “Hou.”
The “Chiefs” won 34 to 20 over the “Texans.”
The college situation is still in flux because of the Coronavirus dangers of crowding thousands of students into the mammoth stadiums.
A Thursday newspaper photo shows the sparse, socially distant spectators in the stadium. The crowd noise seemed genuine. And it was. NBC had opted not to use fake noise, although the spectator count was only 22% of capacity.
Then on Sunday, I watched the Los Angeles Rams beat the Dallas Cowboys, 20 to 17, in the brand-new SoFi Stadium. There were thousands of empty seats.
I was curious how Tom Brady would do as the new quarterback at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
His team lost to the New Orleans Saints, 34 to 23. Obviously, Brady was not fully ready, often consulting a playlist to pick the next try. The Saints’ quarterback, Drew Brees led his team to a final 11-point victory.
In short, football is being flattened by the Covid-19 pandemic.
