Dear Annie: I was born in Michigan but live in Italy, and I truly enjoy your column. I am writing about the letter from a frustrated husband signed “Done with Cats.” I want to address the husband directly in this letter.
I’m what they call here a “gattara,” which means I am a “cat woman.” My husband and I went through a similar situation to yours. When I discovered the existence of a colony of cats in my neighborhood, I registered it with the city’s humane society, which protected the colony by doing so.
Annie is right; your wife is doing a great service to the cats and community. Cats that are not neutered or spayed risk their lives with disease from cat fights when female cats and, yes, male cats go into heat, not to mention the dangers that roads and cars present to them.
I agree with you, after having been a “gattara” for 15 months, that there must be a compromise. My husband told me that all I ever talked about were the feral cats, and he was right. So I decided to talk less about them and be quicker with food times. He surprised me by helping me once in a while with moving a cat shelter or constructing one with me, or coming home with dry cat food when he saw it was on sale.
Your wife may also be developing friendships with these ladies, and they have a common cause. However, she does not need to go out every night.
The best time to catch feral cats is between 10:30 p.m. and midnight in the summer, and from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the winter. Once a feral cat is captured, it is extremely rare it will enter the cage a second time.
Your wife is helping the cats, and with a little restraint on her part, and compromise from you, everyone will be better off.
