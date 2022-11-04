Dear Heloise: My street isn’t really well-lit, and in the dark, it’s often hard for people to see the house numbers. To make it easier for people to find me, I use green light bulbs in the porch light so I can tell them to go to the house with the green (or sometimes blue) light. Believe me, it’s saved a lot of people from getting lost.
— Ellen W., Watertown, SD
Ellen, that is a very clever idea, especially with so many people having holiday parties during this time of year. It can save a lot of people from ending up at the wrong address — and wondering who all those other people are.
Dear Heloise: More times than I can count, I’ve left my watch, cell phone, glasses, etc., in a dressing room and walked off. Now, I put everything in my shoes while I’m changing, and that way, I won’t be able to forget things in the dressing room anymore.
— Mary-Anne K., Scottsdale, Ariz.
Dear Heloise: I have a long notepad on the side of my refrigerator, which is held there by a magnet, and when I realize I’m out of something, I write it down on my notepad. When I go to the grocery store, I always take the list with me. Now, I no longer forget to pick up more milk, bread, cat food or coffee.
