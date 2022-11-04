Hints from Heloise 2021

Dear Heloise: My street isn’t really well-lit, and in the dark, it’s often hard for people to see the house numbers. To make it easier for people to find me, I use green light bulbs in the porch light so I can tell them to go to the house with the green (or sometimes blue) light. Believe me, it’s saved a lot of people from getting lost.

 — Ellen W., Watertown, SD

