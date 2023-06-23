Dear Annie 2020

Dear Annie: Last year, a friend of 50 years and I were talking about flying to Canada to meet for a trip. Prior to making any plans, I researched and found that the mask requirements were still in place for Canada. Although I have always adhered to the requirements and am fully vaccinated, I didn’t feel comfortable having to wear a mask for such a long trip. I am already a nervous flyer due to inner ear issues, and I felt this would cause a lot of anxiety. I said I would pass but she and the other friend involved should proceed without me.

She then told me she felt our friendship did not matter to me as much as not wearing a mask and she could no longer be around me. I gave her a heartfelt apology, saying it had nothing to do with my affection for her and that I was devastated she felt that way. It did not make a difference, and now I am left feeling so abandoned and sad. This is a friend with whom I have never exchanged harsh words and would never in a million years expect anything less than compassion and understanding.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.