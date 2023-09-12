As we head into the fall, winter and spring seasons, the flu viruses are actively infective. The flu season historically spreads from October to April.
The flu is a contagious respiratory illness that can infect the nose, throat, and lungs. It can cause mild to severe illness, and in some can lead to fatality.
Responsibly, drug stores are stocking up on coughing, sneezing and body aches medicines. These over-the-counter medications can help with the miserable symptoms.
But the best way to prevent the flu attack is still by getting the flu vaccine each year. And the best time to get it is before the flu virus spreads in the community. With masking becoming out of vogue, spreading the flu virus will predictably be so easy.
Experts believe that flu viruses spread by droplets made when people infected with the flu cough, sneeze or talk. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people nearby. You may also get the flu by touching a surface or objects that has the flu virus on it and then touching your own mouth, eyes or nose.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, flu is unpredictable and how severe you get it can vary widely from one season to the next depending on many things, including:
• What flu viruses are spreading.
• How much flu vaccine is available.
• When vaccine is available.
• How many people get vaccinated.
• How well the flu vaccine is matched to flu viruses that are causing the illness.
You are contagious when you are sick. But you may also pass the flu to someone else before any of your symptoms occur. Signs and symptoms may include a combination of the following:
• Fever or feeling feverish/chills.
• Cough.
• Sore throat.
• Runny or stuffy nose.
• Muscle or body aches.
• Headaches.
• Fatigue or feeling very tired.
Some people may have vomiting and diarrhea, though this is more common in children than adults.
According to the CDC report, estimates of flu-associated deaths in our country range from a low of about 3,000 to a high of about 49,000 people. Don’t take a gamble, especially if you already have a weakened immune system and are more prone to flu complications.
Different flu shots are approved for people of different ages, but there are flu shots that are approved for use in people as young as 6 months of age and up. Flu shots are approved for use in pregnant women and people with chronic health conditions. People who cannot get the flu shot are (CDC recommendations):
• Children younger than 6 months who are too young to get a flu shot.
• People with severe, life-threatening allergies to the flu vaccine or any ingredient in the vaccine. This might include gelatin, antibiotics, or other ingredients.
Certain flu shots have different age indications. Talk to your primary health care provider to determine what is best for you. You should talk to your doctor before getting the flu shot if you have the following conditions (CDC Recommendations):
• If you have an allergy to eggs or any of the ingredients in the vaccine. Talk to your doctor about the symptoms of your allergy. Mild allergic reactions may not preclude you.
• If you ever had Guillain-Barre Syndrome which is a server paralyzing illness. Some people with a history of this disease should not get the flu vaccine.
• If you are not feeling well. Talk to your doctor about your symptoms
Get your flu vaccine now before the flu-spreading season starts. However, getting vaccinated even later can be protective, as long as flu viruses are circulating. It takes about two weeks after vaccination for antibodies to develop in your body that will protect you against the flu viruses.
Make your appointment now, and take your family with you.
A registered nurse, Elvie C. Ancheta is administrator of the California Department of Veterans Affairs’ William J. “Pete” Knight Veterans Home in Lancaster.
