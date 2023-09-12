In the Family Way

As we head into the fall, winter and spring seasons, the flu viruses are actively infective. The flu season historically spreads from October to April.

The flu is a contagious respiratory illness that can infect the nose, throat, and lungs. It can cause mild to severe illness, and in some can lead to fatality.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.