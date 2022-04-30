When we talk about water conservation, sometimes looking at flowers that your parents or grandparents grew can be a benefit.
Hollyhock (Alcea rosea) takes the alkaline soil, heat and is drought tolerant once established. Hollyhocks are considered a biennial or short-lived perennial plant. However, some of modern hollyhocks have been hybridized into annuals. This can be confusing and is the reason that has caused people to have trouble growing hollyhocks.
When a gardener says perennial, it means that it continues to grow for many years, and that it flowers every year. A biennial plant is a plant that takes two years to bloom. The first year a biennial grows, mainly growing a large root system to store sugars. The second year biennial uses that stored sugar to quickly grow upright and flower.
Annuals grow, flower and die, in less than one year. Annuals fall into two groups. The first group are cool-season annuals, which the plants grow in fall and bloom in spring. The cool-season plant dies when it’s too hot. The other group are warm-season annuals, which grow and flower during the summer and fall and die when it gets too cold.
If you start your seeds in the house in early spring or buy nursery plants, the hollyhocks should bloom the first year. If you plant seeds outside in spring, especially late spring, the plants normally do not bloom, at least not the first year. During the first year, those late planted seeds form the root system then the plant goes dormant for the winter. The second year, the same plant resprouts, grows and blooms.
The late-planted seeds are acting like a biennial plant. Since most gardeners are not familiar with biennial plants, they lose patience, and if the plants do not bloom, they dig up or rototill the flower bed and try again.
To start hollyhocks, plant seeds indoors, in mid-March, or outside, in May. The seeds germinate in about 10 days. Select a warm sunny location. Remember, old varieties can reach nine feet tall, but most grow in the five- to six-foot range. Hollyhock may require staking; they also take the alkaline soil, heat and are drought tolerant once established.
Be patient with your hollyhocks and do not pamper them too much and they will do wonderfully.
Another flower that can cause problems, during the summer, is petunias. Although petunias are warm-season annual flowers that survive the hot summers of the Antelope Valley, they do not transplant during the hot weather. Petunias planted during the summer will have a hard time establishing.
You still have time to plant petunias this year. If you wait until the weather becomes hot, then you are better to choose other flowers like Marigolds, portulaca, cosmos, madagascar periwinkle, cockscomb or floss flower. If you do have petunias and they are becoming leggy, it is time for a light pruning, followed by some fertilizer, and your petunias should bounce back in a few weeks.
