Dear Annie 2020

Dear Annie: I have been dating my boyfriend for eight months now, though we have known each other for 12 years. I think he is a great man. I have a problem with his cellphone, though. We go out to dinner and he lays the phone next to his plate and is always looking at it. I never say much to him, but I did say something to him this past weekend, and he said I was nitpicking. I just think it’s rude.

— Aggravated

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.