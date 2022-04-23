Dear Heloise: In response to the reader who found money hidden around her mother-in-law’s house, we had a similar experience. We found money hidden in our dad’s house after he moved to assisted living. He told us places to look: under the carpet, inside picture frames between the picture and cardboard backing, and various other places.
The most creative hiding place was in the toilet tank. He partially filled a mayo jar with sand for weight and placed a roll of almost $5,000 in it. He added more sand to cover it and then into the tank it went. We never would have looked there if he hadn’t told us. We deposited about $15,000 into his account the next day. We’re grateful he was such a sharp cookie.
— Grateful in California
Additional hiding places
Dear Heloise: Regarding your article “Hidden Treasures Everywhere,” I was reminded of emptying my mother’s home after her passing, in 1990. She was also a product of the Great Depression and had a large number of valuables hidden throughout her home. Some of our discoveries were covered in your reader’s letter, but my mom had a few other spots that readers might want to check.
She had many sets of sheets in her linen closet, and slipped inside the “ugly sheets” in the very back was over $3,000 in hundred dollar bills. Hundred dollar bills were also stashed in what at first glance appeared to be unopened Avon bottle boxes, as well as behind framed pictures of grandkids that were on her dresser. The biggest surprise was when we were getting ready to have the home interior repainted before putting it up for sale.
As we were taking down the decades-old drapes, we found several diamond and gold dinner rings hidden in the drapery hems. Additionally, last year, we were cleaning out my mother-in-law’s sewing room and discovered a loaded derringer at the bottom of a box of thread. Just a reminder to leave no stone unturned.
— Joe Nottingham, Beaumont
Easy barbecue beef
Dear Heloise: An easy and inexpensive way to cook a chuck roast or other less-expensive cut of beef is by cooking it in beer. Put the beef in a slow cooker, add one 16-ounce can of beer, some barbecue sauce and diced onions to taste. Cook on low for six to eight hours.
The meat will be fork-tender and can be used for sandwiches. The next day, cook potatoes and carrots in the slow cooker. Add the beef and the sauce. It makes great beef stew. Jazz it up with hot peppers, if you like.
— Lois Paul, Port Republic, Va.
Taking meds
Dear Heloise: The question about taking the correct meds at the correct time also can be solved by placing a week’s worth of all medications in a med-planner box. They are available in two times a day and four times a day. I use this to manage my own and my husband’s meds. I fill it every one or two weeks. The peace of mind from error elimination makes the effort of filling them worthwhile.
— C.F., via email
Pet pal
Dear Heloise: This is Pixie, our seven-year-old cat. We rescued her and her solid black littermate when they were just kittens. Pixie hates to be brushed, and her long fur tends to get matted. So now we take her to the groomers to have her shaved about once or twice a year. Doesn’t she look adorable?
— Marion Erbe, Simi Valley
Readers, to see Pixie and our other Pet Pals, go to www.Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.”
— Heloise
Send a money-saving or timesaving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001, or you can fax it to 1-210-HELOISE or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com. I can’t answer your letter personally but will use the best hints received in my column.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.