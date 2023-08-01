Hints from Heloise

Dear Heloise: Mary Pittman recently asked for low-salt seasoning suggestions. As someone who watches their salt intake due to elevated blood pressure, I make up the loss in flavor by adding acids such as fresh lemon, lime or even orange juice. Alternatively, the zest of all three may be used for a more subtle flavor enhancement.

In addition, I’ve purchased unsalted chicken and beef broth, and I just add a pinch or two of kosher salt at a time to whatever is in the pan or pot. Lastly, fresh herbs like basil, rosemary and cilantro chopped and added right at the end of cooking a meal can provide a nice little flavor burst; plus they add color to your dish.

