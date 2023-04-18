You plan to eat better and exercise more but fail to sustain your intention and proceed with the desired actions. You also know that regular physical activity is good for everyone’s health, at any age, shape or size. I aim to encourage you some more.
Here are just a few of the known benefits of physical activity that you may already know:
• Children and adolescents — improvement of muscular fitness and bone and heart health
• Adults — lowering the risk for heart disease, type 2 diabetes and some types of cancer
• Older adults — lowering the risk of falls and improved learning and judgment skills
• Overweight or obese — lowering risk of type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, stroke and some types of cancer
You may also know that if you have chronic health condition such as type 2 diabetes or high blood pressure, physical activity can also help you manage it and moderate your symptoms. Combined with good nutrition and positive affirmations, it can double the health restoration benefit.
Consult with your health care provider for advice on what activity is best for you, especially if you have chronic health conditions, bone or joint problems.
Consider what you like to do. It is more enjoyable to participate in activities you like and is much easier to make it part of your daily life. Being more active with others can also be a lot more fun, It may give you a venue to meet new people or spend more time with family and friends.
The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive & Kidney Disease offer the following ideas for the kind of activities that you can do at various levels:
• Walking — It will improve your fitness and burn calories, and it’s energizing. It is free and convenient and generally doesn’t require any special clothes or equipment. I would advise a good-fitting pair of shoes with good foot support. Try walking in places you enjoy, whether in the park on in the mall. If you don’t have time for a 30-minute walk, go for a 10-minute walk three times in your day. Bring along a friend or family.
• Dancing — It will tone your muscles, make your heart stronger and make your lungs work better, too. Dancing can be a lot of fun in a health club, dance studio or even at home. Just move your body to some lively music or follow a video dance workout on your TV or computer. If it is hard for you to stand on your feet for a long time, dancing while sitting down may be an option.
• Bicycling — It has the same health benefits as above. You can bicycle indoors on a stationary bike, or outdoors on a road bike. Riding a bike does not stress any one part of your body; the weight is spread among your arms, back and hips. If you decide to buy a bike, check its weight rating, or the number of pounds it can support, to make sure it is safe for you.
• Water workouts — They help with flexibility and reduce the risk of injury to your joints and muscles. Also, the water keeps you refreshed even if you are working hard. You don’t even have to know how to swim. You can do shallow-water or deep-water exercises without swimming. Wear a foam belt or life jacket for deep-water exercises for safety and comfort, if you don’t know how to swim.
• Strength training — It may help you build and maintain strong muscles as you get older and keep your bones strong. Aim for two to three days a week, for eight to 12 repetitions. If that’s too hard, the weight you are lifting is too heavy, and it it’s too easy, your weight is too light. Adjust accordingly. You may use free weights, weightlifting machines, resistance bands or your own body weight. You can even use two soup cans or milk jugs filled with water or rice. Proper form is important.
• Mind and body exercise — It may help you become more flexible with increased strength, improve your balance and make you feel more relaxed. Whether you fancy yoga, tai chi or Pilates, it can add variety to your workout routine and be a lot of fun. If some movements are hard for you to do, or if you have any injuries you are concerned about, talk to the instructor about ways to adapt the exercises and poses to meet your needs. If you have not done these types of activities before, start with a class for beginners.
• Daily activities — Lifestyle activities such as gardening or washing the car are great ways to get moving. Small changes can add more physical activity to your day and improve your health. Stand or walk in place during TV commercials, take the stairs instead of the elevator or park the farthest and walk in to your appointment. Doing chores like lawn mowing, raking leaves, gardening and housework also counts.
Get past the road blocks that seem to pop up. Think about your barriers to being active and then try to come up with creative ways to address them. The weather outside is inviting. Just do it, outdoors or indoors.
A registered nurse, Elvie C. Ancheta is administrator of the California Department of Veterans Affairs’ William J. “Pete” Knight Veterans Home in Lancaster.
