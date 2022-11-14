Dear Annie 2020

Dear Annie: I was surprised at your response to the letter writer regarding the Rational Recovery book, offered as an alternative to Alcoholics Anonymous. I am not an alcoholic myself, but I have adjacent relationships, including a dear departed uncle who met the love of his life at AA. I have no objection or ax to grind with AA. You are ABSOLUTELY RIGHT that AA and its many offshoots have saved millions of lives.

Unfortunately, the belief system and frequent use of the word “God” that provide a basis for this effective approach to recovery contain within them an element that can be extremely upsetting to survivors of religious-based abuse. Your letter writer shared a book title that helped them quit drinking, which includes the word “rational,” implying that a religious belief system is not included in the strategy for getting sober. How cool is THAT?.

