After the summer thrills, kids are going back to school. The excitement of back-to-school days are hampered by the worries of safety, threat of infections, and adequate vaccination.
Yes, it is not the usual. But nonetheless, more than ever, our kids need all the help to keep their immune systems strong.
A few years ago, the Senate passed the Health, Hunger-Free Act. It’s a bill that provides additional federal funding over 10 years to child nutrition programs including the school lunch program. The Senate bill changed the school food landscape in many healthy ways. It also mandates that the Department of Agriculture develop nutrition standards for all foods sold in schools and not just what is served in the school lunch menu. That is good news for kids who rely mainly on school services for nutrition.
The effort, however, should not totally rest on the federal or state government. As parents, we can even make a bigger dent on the curtailment of worrisome trend of children obesity and health. Start looking closely at what goes in your child’s lunchbox as routines settle for back to school life.
Here are some ideas from the experts:
• Cut back on salt by cutting on packaged food. Think fresh and load up your kid’s lunchbox with cut vegetables and sliced fruits. Cut apples can stay fresh if drizzled with fresh squeezed lemon juice, for example. Add carrot sticks or sweet red pepper strips. Celery sticks are great with peanut butter.
• Check out the local produce for seasonal vegetables and fruits and extra freshness as well. They also cost less and likely to be at their peak flavor. Wash the fruits thoroughly and dry them well before packing them in your kid’s lunchbox.
• Dried fruits are also good options. They are easier to pack and they store well.
• Cut food into fun and easy shapes with cookie cutters.
• Make your own trail mixes from dry whole-grain, low-sugar cereal and dried fruit.
• If your child is not allergic to nuts, include nuts for snacks in small packages. Nuts are good protein source for a growing child. Buying in larger sizes and packaging them in smaller units will reduce food waste, plus you can control the serving portion.
• Buy a reusable water bottle and fill it with tap water. Water from your tap is free. The processing, packaging, transportation and storage of bottled water use more fossil fuel and bottle disposal adds to environmental waste.
• Pack some whole grain popcorn instead of potato chips.
• Make your sandwiches with whole grain bread instead of white bread. Make sure you read the labels. Some brown-colored bread is not necessarily made of whole grain.
• Skip the soda. Soda is high calories and contains a lot of sugar. Pack the good old 100% juice instead.
• Skip the extra cookie or candy for afternoon snack. They will be fine without it.
• Whole-wheat crackers and cheese are delicious alternative.
Mix it up. Kids like variety. If you send them to school with the same menu in their lunch box everyday they will be bored and will find creative ways to trade them, throw them away or bring them back home uneaten. On line search offers many fun and attractive ways of cutting up fruits and healthy sandwiches that appeals to the young senses. A surprise treat at times will do wonders. A little love note will also spice up the box.
A registered nurse, Elvie C. Ancheta is administrator of the California Department of Veterans Affairs’ William J. “Pete” Knight Veterans Home in Lancaster.
