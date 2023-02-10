Dear Annie 2020

Dear Annie: I have three children, a son and two daughters. My son resides in the same city as I do. I am a widow. We have always been a close family. However, my youngest daughter is not coming to visit as she once did. She is divorced; her former husband had an affair. She is seeing someone and spends most of her free time with him. She has four children and is a grandmother. My grandchildren are grown, but they have not come to see me in three years. I have helped my daughter financially, paid for children’s clothes, school activities and many other things. I recently paid for a root canal for her.

I am hurt that she will not take the time to visit. I asked if I had done anything to offend her, and she said no. The last time she came, she stayed two hours. She only lives two hours away from me. I had major surgery, and she did not come; she had a conflict. She did visit about two months later.

