Dear Annie 2020

Dear Annie: Can you please offer me some advice about my sister? I am in my 60s and have dealt with her and her drama for more than 50 years. I am about ready to stop for good.

She is an alcoholic, a daily pot smoker and a three-pack-a-day cigarette smoker. It has been a roller coaster with her and her anger. I am far from perfect, but I do not smoke or drink. One of my brothers recently passed away from liver disease. After his death, we found out that he lived a secret life, which has left us all a gigantic mess to have to clear up legally and emotionally.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.