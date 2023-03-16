Dear Annie 2020

Dear Annie: I am writing because I don’t know how I ended up so unhappy. Part of me is angry for letting this go on for decades, while other parts of me keep hoping my husband will see what he has — an amazing family. I have been married for over 30 years and have four beautiful and amazing kids. I was so blessed to grow up in a wonderful family with siblings and parents who loved us beyond measure. It was always a “family first” mentality. That is the plan that I wanted for my life. Had I known the truly unhappy circumstances my husband grew up in, I would not have married him.

Fast-forward to marriage. We had a honeymoon baby, who my husband has hated since conception. This has all but destroyed this child. “Devon” does a good job of hiding it, but I know how much it hurts him. The constant wondering of “what did I do wrong?” and “why does my dad want nothing to do with me?” is hurting him; I can tell.

