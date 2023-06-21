With Ukraine’s counteroffensive occupying the news, journalism as first draft of history prompted me to revisit one of the 20th century’s pre-eminent draftsmen, William L. Shirer, author of “The Rise and Fall of the Third Reich.” His memoir, “Berlin Diary,” was published on the eve of America’s entry to World War II.
As the 79th anniversary of D-Day approached, I was nearly done plodding through the volume that preceded “Rise and Fall.” Shirer’s first “big book,” “Berlin Diary,” ranked as a warning and best-seller in 1941.
Shirer served as CBS correspondent in Berlin as the armored beast of the Third Reich swept across Europe. His diary served up warning after warning before America entered the war against Japan and Hitler declared war on America.
I found a first edition of “Berlin Diary” in a thrift store during a trip to Ventura in February 2022. As the 79th commemoration of D-Day slipped past, I realized I’ve been reading an entry or two of “Berlin Diary” almost nightly, since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began.
Reading Shirer’s canny observations about Europe sliding into World War II unfolded with the chill of past as prologue. For an example of dictators’ connivance, there was an entry from 1939, the year of the Nazi-Soviet “Non-Aggression Pact,” which saw Poland invaded and erased by Hitler and Stalin.
Note Shirer’s entry from Dec. 1, 1940: “The Soviet Union has invaded Finland! The great champion of the working class, the mighty preacher against ‘Fascist Aggression’ … has fallen upon the most decent and workable little democracy in Europe in violation of half a dozen ‘solemn treaties.’”
Casting Stalin as little different from Hitler, Shirer adds, “Soviet foreign policy turns out to be as ‘imperialist’ as that of the czars.”
It turns out Finland’s entry into NATO is a direct consequence of the invasion of Ukraine. On Sept. 28, 1940, after reporting on the swift conquests of the Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, France and Norway, Shirer wrote, “You don’t have to be profound to conclude that the rule of brute force now exercised by the Germans over the occupied territories can never last very long.
“For despite complete military and police power, you cannot forever rule over peoples who hate and detest you.”
His opinion of German occupiers runs in mirror image to the reports of Russian brutality in parts of Ukraine seized in what Vladimir Putin dubbed the “special military operation.”
A “bullying sadism,” and “an instinctive feeling that relations between two people can only be on the basis of master and slave, and never on the basis of let-live equality,” Shirer wrote.
After the rape, murder and torture documented in Bucha and Mariupol, and the mass abduction of children from Ukraine, how similar this sounds.
At war’s end Shirer witnessed the Nazi capital flattened by Allied bombing and Red Army vengeance without regret about the great city’s fate.
“They turned to the extremes of tyranny because democracy forced them of live as individuals, to think and make decisions as free men, and in the chaos of the twentieth century, this was too much for them,” Shirer wrote.
As D-Day memories shifted into Father’s Day thoughts, I found in Shirer’s final diary entries that my dad, Tech Cpl. Carl Anderson, played a small part in bringing the Nazi leadership that survived Hitler to justice during the Nuremberg war crimes trials. Shirer attributed the concentration camp film that my father and his fellow Signal Corps G.I.s put together was instrumental in sending the worst of them to the gallows. Drafted at 31, dad was an “old man” in a unit of Hollywood irregulars who told the story of World War II with the film they edited, and that was their part in history’s biggest war that had to be won.
It was a strange thing to learn as Father’s Day approached, but it happened.
Dennis Anderson is a licensed clinical social worker at High Desert Medical Group. An Army veteran, he deployed with National Guard troops to cover the Iraq War for the Antelope Valley. He is Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s appointee on the Los Angeles County Veterans Advisory Committee.
