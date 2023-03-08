Easy Company

It’s a little overwhelming when two soul-stirring events sweep life along in just one day, but it is glorious when it happens.

On Saturday, blue with clouds and in between the rain and snow, our travels took us to a memorial for a Navy sailor whose life touched so many people that they filled the pews to the back of Grace Chapel.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.