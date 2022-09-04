Dear Annie 2020

Dear Annie: I’m writing this concerning my family. I have five sons and one daughter who are all grown and have children.

My third son, “Jake,” has two adult daughters and an adult son. When Jake’s two daughters were kids, I went head over heels in buying things for them. The son wasn’t born yet. I bought nothing but the best for the girls, and now that they are in their mid-30s, I don’t hear a word from them. I bought them stuff from a very expensive boutique, yet I don’t even get a phone call on Mother’s Day or my birthday from them saying, “Happy Mother’s Day, Grandma” or, “Happy birthday, Grandma.”

