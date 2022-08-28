Dear Annie 2020

Dear Annie: My husband passed away a little over 18 months ago. He was part of a family business, and he became disabled while he worked there. Eventually, he was fired by his twin brother. I’m not really sure why, other than the fact that his financial abilities had declined so much. He was making mistakes and costing the company money.

In the days following his death, I had asked his family for privacy. Since then, however, I haven’t heard from any of them. No one from the family has contacted me to see how I am doing. If I need anything, it is just to talk. There was no funeral or memorial — at my husband’s request. I am totally clueless as to why they’ve abandoned me. However, I managed to go on without their support (insert sarcasm here) and am doing pretty well.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.