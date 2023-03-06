According to the National Institute for Aging, one in three older adults will fall each year. In fact, each year, more than 2 million older Americans seek emergency care because of fall-related injuries. Falling can lead to broken bones, joint injuries and mobility impairment affecting the quality of life.
These injuries can cause pain and disability, making it harder to do activities such as cooking a meal, doing laundry, going to the grocery store or walking your dog.
Hip fractures, in particular, are a major cause of health problems and death among older adults — not to mention stripping your valued independence.
And oftentimes, one bad fall will significantly affect confidence and foster a fear of falling, thus being afraid of actively living life.
You do not have to be afraid of falling. There are small changes that you can make to prevent falls. The National Institute for Aging offers the following preventative measures:
• Do exercises to improve balance and leg strength. Confer with your primary care provider before starting an exercise regimen if you have a health problem, to discuss the right physical activity for you. Staying active can help you feel better, improve your balance and make your legs stronger.
• Ask your doctor to review your medicine. Some medicine can make you dizzy or sleepy. You may have to make simple adjustments such as getting up slowly from a lying or sitting position.
• Get your vision checked by an eye doctor at least every one to two years. Update your glasses or contact lenses when your vision changes
• Make your home safer. For example, add grab bars inside and outside your bathtub or shower and eliminate unstable area rugs.
Be aware of your own fall risk factors. You may be more likely to fall if you:
• Have fallen in the past year
• Have a health condition that makes it hard to walk or affects your balance, like diabetes or heart disease
• Have trouble walking, getting up from a chair or steeping onto a curb
• Take many medicines, including those to help you relax or sleep
• Have trouble seeing or have a vision problem like cataracts or glaucoma.
Many falls can be prevented. Work on developing your endurance, strength, balance and activity. Exercise and physical activity basically fall into these categories, according to the experts. While some activities may develop strength and endurance, you can focus on one activity at a time or mix them up for fun:
• Endurance or aerobic activities increase your breathing and heart rate. They keep your heart, lungs and circulatory system healthy and improve your overall fitness. Building endurance makes it easier to carry out many everyday activities. You can improve your endurance by brisk walking or jogging, dancing or doing some yard work. Aim for two hours and 30 minutes a week of moderate aerobic activities.
• Strength exercises make your muscles stronger. Even a small increase in strength can make a big difference in our ability to stay independent. You can improve your muscle strength by lifting weights, using resistance bands or using your own body weight. Try doing these types of activities two days a week.
• Balance exercises can be done any time of the day. Many lower body strength exercises will also improve your balance. Tai chi exercise that involves mowing slowly and gently has proven to improve balance at any age. You may also simply hold onto a stable chair and alternately stand on one foot. Heel-to-toe walking is also simple enough to do.
• Flexibility exercises stretch your muscles and can help your body stay limber. Being flexible gives you more freedom of movement for other exercises, as well as for your everyday activities. Stretching your shoulders, arms and calves regularly will prevent reaching-related injuries. You can try yoga exercises for total body flexibility. Mix them up three or more days a week.
Challenge yourself as your progress. For example, start holding onto a sturdy chair when you first attempt to stand on one foot. When you are able, try holding onto the chair with only one hand. With time and practice, hold on with only one finger, then with no hands at all. As you get more confident, you can challenge yourself by closing your eyes while you are doing the activity.
A registered nurse, Elvie C. Ancheta is administrator of the California Department of Veterans Affairs’ William J. “Pete” Knight Veterans Home in Lancaster.
