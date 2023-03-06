Elvie Anchetta

According to the National Institute for Aging, one in three older adults will fall each year. In fact, each year, more than 2 million older Americans seek emergency care because of fall-related injuries. Falling can lead to broken bones, joint injuries and mobility impairment affecting the quality of life.

These injuries can cause pain and disability, making it harder to do activities such as cooking a meal, doing laundry, going to the grocery store or walking your dog.

