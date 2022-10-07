Dear Heloise: Last year around this time, my husband and I were driving home from a long trip. I dozed off in the passenger seat, and my husband was driving on a back country road at about 11 p.m. We were both tired, and as you might have guessed, he fell asleep while behind the wheel. I thought I heard a horn honking and someone yelling, so I opened my eyes, as did my husband. A young man and his wife were driving next to us and realized we had drifted off to sleep. Apparently, we were swerving all over the road. We pulled over, and they did, too. We thanked them profusely for saving our lives.
We were less than eight miles from home and might never have made it there if it weren’t for the young couple who helped us. They even followed us home to make certain we got there safely.
