Neal Weisenberger

Fall is the time of year to accomplish many gardening or landscaping projects.

The most important project is fertilizing your plants. Our landscape plants should be fertilized now with fertilizers that are low in nitrogen and high in phosphorus and potassium. We need to avoid using fertilizer that is high in nitrogen or only has nitrogen.

