Fall is the time of year to accomplish many gardening or landscaping projects.
The most important project is fertilizing your plants. Our landscape plants should be fertilized now with fertilizers that are low in nitrogen and high in phosphorus and potassium. We need to avoid using fertilizer that is high in nitrogen or only has nitrogen.
Using high nitrogen fertilizer now can make the plants grow new leaves and branches. This new growth can be easily killed by the first frost of the season. We are trying to make our plants slow down their growth and be prepared for winter.
I like to use triple 15 (15-15-15) or triple 16 (16-16-16), in the late spring and early fall. On a bag of fertilizer, the first number is the percentage of nitrogen, the second number is the percentage of phosphorus and the last number is the percentage of potassium in the bag.
Triple 15 or 16 is a fertilizer that has the same amount of nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium. Even though the percentage of nitrogen looks high, it is in a way diluted by the phosphorus and potassium.
Nitrogen in the plant makes amino acids and can cause the plants to grow. Phosphorus is used by the plant for the development of roots, flowers, fruit and seeds, which can be just the opposite of nitrogen. Plants have a tendency to either grow branches and leaves or slow down growth and form flowers and fruit. Potassium is used by the plant to regulate water in the plant, potassium makes the plant more drought tolerant and disease resistant.
A late-summer fertilizing of your fruit trees is also important. It is usually best to wait until you finish harvesting your crop before fertilizing. Again, the triple 15 or 16 is a good late-summer fertilizer for fruit trees.
Your tomatoes and other summer vegetables will flourish for most of October. A good application of fertilizer for your garden is important to finish out the year. Once again, too much nitrogen will cause your plants to grow and look great, but too much nitrogen will prevent the formation of fruit. So the triple 15 or 16 is a great way to help your vegetables.
Phosphorus and potassium are nutrients that are slow to move through the soil. We apply them in fall and hope that the winter rains help move the nutrients down into the root zone for spring. Phosphorus and potassium applied now will also help plants like roses have a good late year bloom. Make sure that old faded blooms are removed.
Other nutrients such as iron, zinc, magnesium and manganese can also be applied now to increase the nutrient level of the soil. These nutrients are better applied to the plant than to the soil. Buy these nutrients in a liquid chelate form. Spray this fertilizer directly on to the leaves of the plant.
The goal of fall fertilization is to not to encourage growth, but to improve the soil’s nutrient level for spring growth. The exception is cool season lawns, which grow best during this time of year.
Applying phosphorus and potassium now allows the nutrients to move through the soil during the winter. Potassium can even help make your plants become hardier toward the cold.
