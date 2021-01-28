This is a column I did in 2008 that briefly describes the 1950s. Note, we did not have a pandemic messing with our daily lives at the time and the rapid growth of the area in the early part of the decade was mostly pleasant and masks were not necessary, you also could join large groups that were frequently celebrating something. It would be nice if we could return to those heady days. But don’t count on it soon. Next week, we’ll continue this column, with part two.
When the clock struck midnight to usher in 1950 and the second half of the 20th century, the Antelope Valley began accelerating into a seven-year soaring growth era with sonic booms providing background audio.
Lancaster was the most populated town, with about 3,500 residents, most of whom resided within the square mile that is now marked by Division Street, Avenue J, 10th Street West and Avenue I.
Palmdale had a population of 900, clustered in homes around the intersection of the cross streets now known as Palmdale Boulevard and Sierra Highway.
The north country included the towns of Mojave, Boron and Rosamond, plus Tehachapi up in the mountains of the same name.
Littlerock and Pearblossom formed the fruit basket of the high desert and Quartz Hill was particularly beautiful in the springtime when 2,000 acres of almond trees blossomed.
The rest of the sprawling region was desert with forests of Joshua trees and thousands of acres of green alfalfa plus a variety of other fast-growing crops flourishing in the hot desert climate.
Ranchers and their families toiled from dawn till dusk throughout the weekdays then often ventured into town for shopping and occasional celebrations on the weekends.
The local, all-American communities, deeply-rooted in an agricultural lifestyle, were alive and well and friends and neighbors would greet each other by name on the streets and at the annual hometown reunion — the Antelope Valley Fair and Alfalfa Festival.
The common salutation was “Hi … I haven’t seen you since the last fair.”
The exciting Rural Olympics — pitting farm hands in hay-loading, truck backing, tractor racing competitions — was the highlight of the fair, even years ago.
The Fair Parade and the Pet Parade provided pure Americana experiences for all local residents from toddlers to cane-leaning old timers.
Jane Reynolds Park in Lancaster and Courson Park in Palmdale provided venues for family picnics or for necking with a girlfriend under a high-desert moon.
People could go swimming in farm reservoirs.
And sometimes there were honest to goodness hayrides.
One of the simple pleasures of the era was getting a haircut in Weenie Holmes barber shop in golden October, when you could listen to the broadcast of a college football game.
On a hot summer evening a drive into what one youngster called “The Farm World,” families could appreciate a significant drop in temperature as their open-windowed cars moved past an alfalfa field waving gently under a cooling breeze — nature’s own air conditioning system.
Most homes and businesses were made livable during the 110-degree days with swamp coolers, which slightly humidified the interior air.
The Rosamond Dry Lake was not yet fenced off by the Air Force and couples could drive in a northwest direction across the lake bed to spend some leisure time at Pancho Barnes Happy-Bottom Riding Club.
The Piute Country Club was on the south side of the dry lake but the “fairways” were desert soil and the “greens” were formed from fine sand.
When the town’s alarm sounded, volunteer fire fighters left their jobs and rushed to assist the small professional crews to fight any blaze that erupted.
A beer garden in northwest Lancaster provided an evening hangout where you could enjoy a grilled hamburger and a pitcher of brew for $2.
Lancaster’s main landmark was a towering water tank near the sheriff’s station on Cedar Avenue.
The Antelope Theater — where the Lancaster Performing Arts Center now stands — provided movie entertainment, matinees and evenings and a quonset hut was converted to become the Valley Theater in Palmdale. Local residents could see such first-run films as “The Affairs of Dobie Gillis,” “Dreamboat” and “Sands of Iwo Jima.”
Aleck’s was the prime dining and drinking establishment and decades before karaoke bars were introduced in America, locals gathered around the piano bar to sing — drunkenly off-key — the popular songs of the era, such as “All Shook Up,” “Bernie’s Tune” or “Blue Suede Shoes.”
One block of Sierra Highway boasted a line-up of beer bars and was known by the locals as “The Waterfront.”
The Lancaster Community Hospital provided 14 beds for the ill and injured and, in Palmdale, there was a small hospital with perhaps six beds.
Valley residents could travel to Los Angeles aboard a passenger train that stopped in Lancaster every afternoon at 5 p.m.
Driving to LA was a hazardous two-hour journey (unless you got behind a slow-moving truck) along the twisting two-lane Sierra Highway that wound through Mint Canyon.
