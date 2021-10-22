This is not a defense of Joe Biden.
I was never a fan, going back to the ‘80s, just as I was never a fan of the previous president, going back to the ‘70s in New York.
He accomplished it without benefit of my vote, but Joe Biden is president of the United States. As such, as a patriotic American, I hope for his success in terms of peace and prosperity for our nation.
You could look it up; that’s exactly what I said about Donald Trump.
Call me old school, but I can’t stand the “F--- Joe Biden” chant that people do at sporting events. They say it loud enough to carry over the airwaves on television.
Some people also fly flags with that saying on them.
It’s disgusting — the latest example of the coarsening of our culture. Don’t talk about what people on the left said about Trump. I know. I hated that, too.
It just baffles me that society has stooped so low that people openly use profanity in front of little children and grandmothers.
Some people have begun to chant or to say, “Let’s go, Brandon!” That’s because an announcer suggested that’s what NASCAR fans were chanting, cheering on a driver named Brandon, when they were really saying, “F--- Joe Biden.”
Someone on a podcast suggested there was a samizdat aspect to this. Samizdat was the underground communication of dissidents during the days of the Evil Empire of Communism in the Soviet Union.
“Let’s go, Brandon!” is the coded way for the “dissidents” to voice their opinion of the president.
Except everyone knows now what the code is.
I always ask the “What if?” questions. My conservative friends, what if crowds at public events continually chanted, “F--- Donald Trump”?
Would it still be funny? Courageous? Defiant? Or just obnoxious?
This is the natural progression of the trend that began a couple of decades ago with the people uttering the phrase: “He’s not my president.”
I remember people on the right saying that about Bill Clinton, and people on the left saying it about George W. Bush.
Guess what? They were elected. They were your presidents, just like Barack Obama, Donald Trump and Joe Biden.
The politicians themselves are not setting a good example, either. It has apparently become hip and cool for politicians to cuss in public now. Maybe they did focus groups.
Coarse language in public by politicians is way up. As soon as Donald Trump was elected, a Democrat from Michigan, the antisemitic Rashida Talib, said of him, “We’re gonna impeach the m-----f-----.”
Her little boy, I think he was eight at the time, looked proudly up at his mother as she proclaimed this.
Conservatives, do you want to be like Rashida Talib?
There are so many things going abysmally for Biden right now, he certainly does deserve criticism.
Why take the focus off that and place it onto your coarse language?
The left was so over the top in their criticism of Trump, they managed to do the impossible: make a sympathetic figure of Donald Trump.
Do conservatives really want to do the same for Joe Biden?
