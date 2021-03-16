When things seem so unfamiliar and new, we do not have past experiences to infer from. The situation can be intimidating, but it can also be exiting.
Our old brains may just quickly come up with ways to deal with the new situation, if we allow our brain to be creative.
Creativity is not just for artists. Developing our creativity skill is useful in our everyday life. Creativity is about finding novel ways of approaching a familiar or unfamiliar situation and finding solutions to problems.
Do not believe that you are not creative. Learned beliefs and conditioned responses may have suppressed your creative tendency. A little awareness will go a long way in sharpening the saw.
Brain experts assert that creativity is fundamentally part of human intelligence. As Albert Einstein puts it, creativity is intelligence having fun. Being creative is allowing your brain to have fun. When your brain is having fun, it easily comes up with new ideas.
There is something about incorporating fun in your day at work, especially when you are feeling stuck. Your inert intelligence permitted to have fun can result to increased capacity to process old ideas, associate it with new ideas and come up with a better idea. Your creative mind will boast your productivity while having fun. You may just experience many “aha!” moments. Who would not want that? I do.
The happy hormone dopamine is known to be responsible for creativity. Our genetic blueprint has a lot to do with our intelligence and inert talents.
But according to science, your experience, style of thinking and even your own emotions also play very important roles. Be aware of your tendencies and your perceived limitations.
Most likely the limitations are ones you put on yourself. You are not born with it.
The good news is that even if you think you are born with zero creativity genes, you can develop the skill. Here are some suggestions from the scientific experts:
• Be curious. Curiosity is not an indulgence. Yes, you can choose to spend some time learning why the birds migrate, or how diamonds are made, or how global warming is happening. There are so many things to learn and concepts to explore. Let your curiosity take you wherever it takes you and reward yourself for doing so. Time flies when you are having fun.
• Be an expert on something. It takes time and intention to be good at something. It takes an athlete to develop their muscle and muscle memories to excel. Great painters did not start great. Green thumbs can be developed if you are curious about how plants grow. Be a focused lifelong learner. If you have rich understanding of any topic, you will enable yourself to think of new solutions to problems encountered.
• Build your confidence and don’t be afraid to take a risk. You may kill a few plants as you learn how to garden. You may ruin a few canvases before you create your masterpiece. It is OK. Every unsuccessful attempt will build your skills and boost your creative skill. Keep exploring the “what ifs”.
• Suspend your judgment and criticism. Allow storming of ideas without filtering them instantly. Brainstorming is common practice in the workplace to gather as much ideas in generating ideas finding new solutions. It can be a really good tool to help develop our creativity skill. Put your self-criticism in check and start writing down ideas on how you can improve your creativity. What do you love to do, even if at the moment, you do not know where to begin or how to achieve your goal? Be as far-fetched as you can be. The goal is to write as many ideas down in a relatively short period of time. Do not overthink it. You can refine the ideas later and pick the best possible one, or two. Have fun.
• Look for inspiration. It’s everywhere around us. We just have to notice. Even accomplished artist are always on the lookout for inspiration. Visit new places, read a book, go to a museum, intently watch your pets, watch a child, go for nature walks — be aware when inspiration hits you and just grab it. One idea can lead to another. It’s called the snowball effect.
Watch a child long enough and their curiosity and sense of wonder can rub on you. Let it and let your intelligence have fun, too.
A registered nurse, Dr. Elvie C. Ancheta is administrator of the California Department of Veterans Affairs’ William J. “Pete” Knight Veterans Home in Lancaster.
