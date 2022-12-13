As a child, recall when all things are interesting and fresh, waiting to be explored in wonderment.
Growing up by the Pacific Ocean with high tide and low tide was my paradise. It was a playground full of surprises. Fish and octopus, seashells and crawlers, plants that are sensitive to touch and rocks that are seemingly alive. I warmheartedly reminisce time and time again.
You might have a similar or a totally different childhood memories, but the openness, the eagerness and the lack of preconceptions of a child when investigating what is in front at the moment is universal. Experiencing the world around us through the lenses of a child is filled with marvelous potential.
Then we grow up. Some of us may have grown up with someone in our lives who pushed us to have new experiences, try new things and think differently. Expanding our comfort zone beyond the familiar was scary but also fun. It made us grow.
Years passed and our responsibilities also grew and habits formed. Go to school, find a job, start a family of our own — not necessarily in that order, became priority. We developed habits and systems that fitted the society we lived in. Now we have to pay the bills, support a family, and meet more obligations of daily life.
We became who we are, in the way that it is, in a comfortable habitual way. We became more dependent on routines and learned to do everything the fastest and shortest.
While habits and routines help us become efficient maneuvering through our daily life, our mind also becomes stale and fixed on the comfort of predictability and reliability. We have come to simply see and experience the world around us in the way we always have, in the way we’ve come to expect. We have forgotten our child-like beginner’s mind of pure potentiality.
Children do not have habitual assumptions and to-do list. Watch them think and act freely, experiencing and inventing the world moment to moment. They don’t think they are experts on anything. The inquiry mind just simply wants to explore, open to anything that comes their way. Their restlessness for growth and possibility is as natural as the grass growing and the birds flying.
Having a beginner’s mind means acknowledging that we don’t really know anything, much less everything. It’s actually liberating to accept that being a life-long learner, enhances our readiness to take in new ideas and enriching experiences.
As a beginner, you can be clumsy, unsure and full of questions. It’s perfectly OK to not know it all. If we let go of that beginner’s mindset, and the restlessness for growth and possibility, we are letting go of what keeps pulling us along, and the force that propels us with courageous abandon to leap.
Sometimes we get so tied up in our own expertise and experience that we find it difficult to see things any other way. We can’t see the woods for the trees.
I invite everyone to expand our life experiences and engage in creative beginner’s mind thinking. Let’s challenge ourselves to forget everything we know, or think we know about our world, and view it as if it’s completely fresh. Think possibilities.
While the expert mind may come up with a few ideas, a beginner’s mind will dream up boundless connections and many possibilities. Imagine what a piece of wood can become. It is limited only by your imagination.
TED Works offer these steps towards adopting a beginner’s mindset that I find helpful:
1. Declaring that you are a learner rather than a “knower.” With this declaration, you become open to new perspectives and ideas.
2. Learning something new that places you into an uncomfortable state of “not knowing.” It may be learning a new hobby, language, riding a motorcycle, painting, or anything that sounds interesting and forces you to learn.
3. Committing to continuous learning rather than attaining a goal with a certain destination. Goals have their place. However, they can reinforce the “all or nothing” expert mindset rather than focusing on the journey of learning.
4. Ask for help. Taking a class or asking for help opens up to learning simply by stating, “Will you help me learn?”
This holiday season, be a child. Have fun learning to be curious and be full of child-like wonder. Open your inner child and believe in the magic of Christmas — the birth of Jesus, Santa Claus and all.
A registered nurse, Dr. Elvie C. Ancheta is administrator of the California Department of Veterans Affairs’ William J. “Pete” Knight Veterans Home in Lancaster.
