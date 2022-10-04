Hints from Heloise 2021

Today’s Sound Off is about voting:

Dear Heloise: We have many people in this country who can vote, but don’t. We have some who can vote, but are not registered to vote. As various elections are approaching, we need everyone who is able to vote, either in-person or by mail, to exercise their right to cast their ballot.  Too many people have died in wars while defending our country and democracy. Let’s not ignore our privileges that people have given their lives to preserve.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.