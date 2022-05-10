Do you worry too much about what others think? I used to, too. I was horribly petrified when I thought I said the wrong word or did the wrong thing. I would ruminate on it to no end.
That’s not healthy at all — you want to crawl to a safe space and just avoid similar interactions. As we continue to evolve to become better versions of ourselves, we need to develop some immunity to the bad and/or good opinions of others.
The need to belong and be accepted is a universal human need. We are wired to want to be accepted by the group we identify ourselves in. The feeling of being an outsider is anxiety provoking and may result in isolation and depression.
In Maslow’s Hierarchy of Need, physiologic needs and safety needs are followed by the need for love and belonging. Fundamentally, we have the physiologic need for air, food, water and the like.
Meeting our physiologic needs is the biological component of human survival. As our physiologic needs are satisfied, safety needs take priority. Our safety needs include the likes of health, personal, emotional and financial security. Once we successfully meet our safety needs, love and belonging needs takes center stage.
Humans need to love and be loved. Acceptance in a group, big or small, is crucial to our interpersonal human development. That is why we care so much to be accepted and belong to a group that acknowledges our importance, making us feel loved and respected. This is all good!
But sometimes, we go overboard. It is not so good when we put more value on what others think about us, than what we think about ourselves. We may exhaust ourselves chasing the praises and avoiding disapprovals.
We don’t need to have the coolest outfit, the best work, the shiniest car, the perfect body and on and on. Striving to be the best in what you do, fueled by self-motivation is great, but striving to be perfect to please others, is just consuming.
While awareness of how others perceive us and the insight of how we impact our various relationships are important to the society we live in, keeping the balance is necessary for our individual integrity.
When you give too much power to other people’s opinions, you are basically telling your true self to disappear. Don’t disappear, develop a new mindset.
If you are too worried about what others think about you, know that those people have enough on their minds and they probably do not have time to think about you.
If you are worried about how you come across to a new acquaintance, keep in mind that he or she is probably worried of the same thing.
Question your thinking, if you tend to jump to the worst conclusion. No, there is no one watching to turn on the red lights as you are coming through the intersection, in a hurry to be somewhere; and the co-worker who did not say hi this morning, probably has a lot in her mind and it has nothing to do with you.
Let go of your desire to be perfect for others. That other person’s opinion about you has more to do with them than with you. Strive to improve yourself, despite of others’ judgments.
Ask yourself, if you are not afraid of being judged, what would you really want to do? Are you on a career path that inspires you? What would you personally enjoy perusing if you weren’t worried about peoples’ disapprovals?
Be your own best friend and find your tribe. There are many others with similar interests that can cultivate your feeling of belonging. Nurture your own authenticity — imperfections and all.
You first have to accept yourself. You will find the tribe that will accept you as you are. If they don’t like your authentic self, then that is not the tribe for you.
If you are terrified of disapproval, take baby steps. You must allow yourself to be vulnerable and take the risk of facing disapproval. You don’t expand your comfort zone by playing it safe all the time. With failure, there is a chance for growth toward the best version of you. Take comfort that everyone on planet Earth makes mistakes.
