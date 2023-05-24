One of the big events after Memorial Day gatherings of respect at local cemeteries is the barbecue at Elks Lodge 1625 hosted by the Coffee4Vets non-profit and supported by the Veterans Peer Access Network.

In the week following Memorial Day, the 5-kilometer Run and Walk to honor the memory of Joey Lopez-Pratti, a local Marine killed in Afghanistan, is set in the hills above Rosamond.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.