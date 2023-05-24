One of the big events after Memorial Day gatherings of respect at local cemeteries is the barbecue at Elks Lodge 1625 hosted by the Coffee4Vets non-profit and supported by the Veterans Peer Access Network.
In the week following Memorial Day, the 5-kilometer Run and Walk to honor the memory of Joey Lopez-Pratti, a local Marine killed in Afghanistan, is set in the hills above Rosamond.
On Monday, Memorial Day, 200 veterans are expected at 240 East Ave. K, the Elks Lodge. The lodge displays an enormous American flag mural and classic mid-century modern design. It also prides itself on a great kitchen and chefs.
Starting at noon, the free event for veterans will start serving barbecue chicken, burgers, hot dogs, baked beans and potato salad. Those servings are the hallmark of Memorial Day as a day joined to memories of bygone friends from military service.
Community pageant queens will join “Veteran of The Year” Tony Tortolano in the serving line, and the golden girl dancers of the Boogie Woogie Mamas will serve up patriotic entertainment. This is the stuff that brings America together.
“We started this six years ago at the William J. ‘Pete Knight’ Veterans Home, and did it until the pandemic shut it down,” said Army veteran Juan Blanco, president of Coffee4Vets.
Quarantine ended the event at the veterans’ home, but after Vietnam War combatant Walter Sapp survived the worst that COVID-19 could dish out, he helped build a bridge between Elks Lodge 1625 and his veterans coffee group. A veteran Coast Guard officer, Sapp is still throwing out lifelines.
If the Coffee4Vets team cannot bring the barbecue to the elder vets at the Pete Knight veterans home, the Elks grill worthies hope the Knight veterans will come to the Elks Lodge, along with veterans from other venues.
Another key local event in the week that follows Memorial Day is the Joey Lopez-Pratti 5K Walk and Run. One thread that ties Coffee4Vets and the Pratti Run together is Crazy Otto’s restaurateur Jin Hur. He donates his heart and labor to both.
In 2010, Marine infantry grunt Joey Lopez-Pratti was killed serving in the hardest deployment in Afghanistan for Marines of the “Darkhorse Regiment.” Lopez-Pratti of Rosamond was among 25 “Darkhorse Marines” killed in Helmand Province, along with 184 wounded, dozens of them made amputees from Improvised Explosive Devices, the default terror weapon of the 20-year war.
Just before he was killed, Joey texted his parents to let them know if he was taken, he knew his Lord, knew where he was going and he would be all right. Such warmth can provide some comfort to the grieving, but it does not make the pain of loss go away.
Since then, the Pratti family have honored Joey and his Darkhorse brothers by hosting an annual 5K run-walk that raises funds to honor and support the Marines who suffered, and lost much fighting in a war that lost its way in the decades after the 9/11 terror attacks.
Jin Hur’s son, Richard, served with Joey, and Jin’s landmark restaurant, Crazy Otto’s, has been a founding sponsor of the 5K Run and Walk set for June 3 at Rosamond High School. The event is in the hills where Joey ran, preparing for boot camp.
Advance registration is www.active.com, keyword Pratti. Cost is $35 for students, seniors, and active military, and $30 for 13 and under. Opening ceremony is 7:30 a.m. and the starter pistol fires promptly at 8 a.m. If Joey were there, he would be proud to see his battle brothers gathered at the start line as they have for years.
If you drive north on Highway 14 past Rosamond, you will see the Joey Lopez-Pratti Darkhorse Highway sign on the freeway. Those young Marines are what Memorial Day was established to memorialize.
Dennis Anderson is a licensed clinical social worker at High Desert Medical Group. An Army paratrooper vet, he serves as Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s appointee on the Los Angeles County Veterans Advisory Commission.
