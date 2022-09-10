Hints from Heloise 2021

Dear Heloise: With the nation’s lack of formula, why not go back to what millions of babies were fed before all of these fancy formulas? When I asked my pediatrician about the evaporated milk formula, he told me, “There is nothing wrong with it. Try it if you want.”

I had five children, and the last three were fed this, after my dear mother told me about it. Recently, I asked my friends at the pool, and the majority also used this. Granted, I live in a retirement community, but these gals are all retired nurses. Some were neonatal nurses. It only requires evaporated milk, karo syrup and boiled water.

