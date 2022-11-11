Hints from Heloise 2021

Dear Heloise: With the holidays upon us, I love having a big dinner at my home for my family and friends. We have the adult’s table and the children’s table. For the children’s table, I cover it with thick white paper that comes on a roll and tape it down under the edges of the table. Then, I get out crayons, colored pencils and markers. Last year, I told them to draw the stable where Jesus was born and the Three Wise Men, along with Mary and Joseph. One of the very young kids got a little confused and drew three pilgrims, one of which was presenting Mary and Joseph with a baked turkey. Still, it kept them busy and out of the kitchen while dinner was being prepared.

 — Mavis H., Seneca Falls, NY

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.