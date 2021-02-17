Chocolate and coconut are a perfect combination, one that can be re-imagined in myriad ways, be it a coconut-filled candy bar or macaroons drizzled with bittersweet chocolate. Here, the two star in a pan of chewy brownies, with mounds of sweetened condensed milk-bathed coconut crowning the top. Half cookie, half candy, they’re over the top in the very best way. This recipe calls for an eight inch square pan, but, if you only have a 9-inch square pan, shave a few minutes off the baking time.
Coconut macaroon brownies
Yield: 16 brownies
Total time: 1 hour
Ingredients
For the brownies:
1/2 cup /115 grams unsalted butter (1 stick), plus more for greasing the pan
4 ounces/115 grams unsweetened chocolate, coarsely chopped or broken up
1 1/4 cups/250 grams sugar
2 large eggs, at room temperature
1/2 cup/65 grams all-purpose flour
2 tablespoons Dutch-processed cocoa powder
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
3/4 teaspoon fine sea salt
1/4 cup/45 grams mini or regular chocolate chips (optional)
For the coconut mounds:
2 cups/170 grams sweetened shredded coconut
1/2 cup/120 milliliters sweetened condensed milk
1 egg white
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Pinch of fine sea salt
Flaky sea salt, such as Maldon
Directions
1. Heat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly butter an eight inch square metal baking pan and line it with parchment paper, leaving about two inches of excess on each side to help you lift the cooked brownies out of the pan.
2. Make the brownies: Put butter and chocolate into a medium pot and place it over low heat. Melt the mixture, taking care not to let the chocolate burn and stirring constantly with a rubber spatula until smooth. Scrape chocolate mixture into a large bowl and mix in the sugar. Let mixture cool until it’s just warm to the touch, about five minutes.
3. Whisk eggs into cooled chocolate mixture. Whisk in flour, cocoa powder, vanilla and salt. Mix in chocolate chips, if using. Scrape batter into prepared pan and smooth it into an even layer. Set aside.
4. Make the coconut mounds: In a medium bowl, combine shredded coconut, condensed milk, egg white, vanilla and fine sea salt. Using a rubber spatula, mix until well combined. Using a small ice cream scoop or a tablespoon, drop 16 evenly spaced mounds of the coconut mixture, in four-by-four rows, onto the brownie batter.
5. Sprinkle top lightly with flaky sea salt. Bake until the coconut mounds are golden brown and the brownie top is set and firm to touch, especially in the center, 25 to 35 minutes. Transfer the pan to a wire rack to cool completely before cutting into 16 squares.
