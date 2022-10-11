Dear Annie 2020

Dear Annie: I wrote to you, months ago, about how those of us who have navigated a successfully long marriage can help all the newlyweds succeed, and you gave some great advice. I wanted to let you know of something that happened just a few days ago that reinforced the soundness of what you wrote.

My wife and I went to a harvest festival at a farmer’s museum and saw young couples on dates holding hands and old couples doing the same. We saw young families who were having so much fun just running around, going on the carousel, taking the hayride, working together on children’s projects, taking in live performances and interacting with the farm animals.

