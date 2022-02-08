O
ur children are our future. I hope we all agree. Someday, they will become nurses, doctors, engineers, lawyers, mechanics, artists and public servants.
As parents, grandparents, teachers and caregivers, we can help them grow up to be emotionally intelligent adults. It takes a village.
An emotionally intelligent human being has proven to be better adjusted to deal with challenging times with grit and resilience. We had experienced many challenging times in our lives. They will, too.
Emotional intelligence is developed and learned throughout our lifetime. Some of us learned it earlier and some later. Others may not develop the attribute at all.
We may have learned to deal with adversities and challenging situation deliberately or by accident as life happens. Some of us may come out of adversities stronger or broken.
What makes the difference? Studies have shown that helping our children learn how to handle their emotions early in childhood yields tremendous results. There are simple things we can do. Let’s start with the most common emotions:
Anger — as adults, anger triggers us to be irrational as we react to the feeling. It could be a strong feeling of frustration or annoyance that children may be feeling with in a situation.
As adults, most of us are challenged in dealing with anger, much more a child who yet have to learn how to regulate their emotions. A child may be triggered to feel anger when other children takes their favorite toy, for example.
Or a toddler trying to fit a circle into a square hole, triggering a tantrum. According to the experts, it helps if we help them label the feeling.
We can use pictures, puppets, or facial expressions to portray the feeling and then explain why someone might feel anger and how it can be expressed by words, instead of hitting or throwing a tantrum. Teach them to express in words rather that react physically.
Fear — children in their natural states are mostly fearless. There are some universal fear of darkness, strangers, and separation from their parents. But a scary experience like a car accident, or being bitten by a dog, can have some long-term effects.
Talk it out again, identifying the feeling. You can share your own fear and how you “whistle a happy tune so no one knows you’re afraid” story. It is rather difficult for children to explain the cause of their fear.
Telling stories about your own experience, or reading a book about a particularly scary situation could be helpful.
Jealousy — I want what he has. Toddlers will not think twice of taking another child’s toys. Label the feeling and help the child understand how the other child feels. Tell the story or role play, without shaming. Social jealousy is also a common experience.
Your five-year old may feel left out because she was not invited to a birthday party. Validate the feeling before you can begin to help her deal with the feeling. It is an opportunity to help increase the feeling of self-worth.
Sadness — this is a major one. Tears flowing down their beautiful cheeks tells it all. But some children may express fear in different ways such as aggression or isolation. They could also be increasingly clingy.
Help identify the feeling before giving them an ice cream to make them feel better. You can do that later. Throw in some extra hugs and kisses while you are listening to their expression of sadness.
The key thing is to help the child identify the feeling and the reason why. Create an emoji feeling chart to help the child identify the feeling. It can teach a child how facial expressions correlates to the different feelings.
Life requires that we develop the capacity to manage our emotions and understand how we affect the emotions of others.
As children continue to grow and progress in their social development, many relationships will be built.
The home and the community are fertile grounds for the child to develop the capacity of becoming an advancing human being.
There will be more friends, peers, colleagues, co-workers, partners and offspring that will benefit from an emotional intelligent person that you have helped cultivate.
A registered nurse, Dr. Elvie C. Ancheta is administrator of the California Department of Veterans Affairs’ William J. “Pete” Knight Veterans Home in Lancaster.
