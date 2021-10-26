If you participated in the Great ShakeOut this month, you are acutely aware of the possible devastation and life disruptions that an earthquake causes.
We live in an earthquake land. We cannot possibly prepare for every scenario that we may encounter in an emergency situation, but some planned pessimism and preparation is something we can do to rehearse our responses. Natural disasters are inevitable and beyond our preventative control.
The Federal Emergency Management Administration urges everyone to prepare your family by creating a family disaster plan. Your family may not be together when disaster strikes. Here are some of their suggestions:
• Escape routes — Draw a floor plan of your home. Use a blank sheet of paper for each floor. Mark two escape routes from each room. Make sure children understand the drawings. Post a copy of the drawings at eye level in each child’s room. Establish a place to meet in the event of an emergency. For example, meet at a neighbor’s telephone pole or at the neighborhood grocery store parking lot, in case of a fire.
• Family communication — Plan how you will contact one another in an event that your family is separated. Complete a contact card for each family member. Have family members keep these cards handy in a wallet, purse, backpack, etc. You may also want to send one to school with each child to keep on file. Pick a friend or relative who lives out of state for household members to notify they are safe. You may make your own wallet-size card with all the contact numbers and names or simply program them in every family members’ smart phones.
• Utility shutoff and safety — In the event of the disaster, you may be instructed to shut off the utility service at your home. Natural gas leaks and explosions are responsible for a significant number of fires following disasters. Contact your local gas company for guidance on preparation and response regarding gas appliances and gas service to your home. If you smell gas or hear a blowing or hissing noise, open a window and get everyone out quickly. Turn off the gas, using the outside main valve if you can, and call the gas company from a neighbor’s home.
Water becomes a precious resource following many disasters. It is vital that all household members learn how to shut off the water at the main house valve. Locate the shut-off valve for the water line that enters your house. Label this valve with a tag for easy identification. Electricity sparks have the potential of igniting natural gas, if it is leaking. Locate your electricity circuit box and teach all responsible household members how to shut off electricity to the entire house.
• Insurance and vital records — Obtain property, health, and life insurance if you do not have them. Review existing policies for the amount and extent of coverage to ensure that what you have in place is what is required for you and your family for all possible hazards. Inventory home possessions. Make a record of your personal property, for insurance purposes. Take photos or a video of the interior and exterior of your home. Include personal belongings in your inventory. Store important documents such as insurance, policies, deeds, property records, and other important papers in a safe place, such as a safety deposit box away from home. Make copies of important documents.
• Special needs — If you or someone close to you has a disability or special needs, you may have to take additional steps to protect yourself and your family in an emergency. Hearing-impaired members may need to make special arrangements to receive warnings. The ones with mobility impairment may need special assistance to get to a shelter. People with special dietary needs should take special precautions to have an adequate emergency food supply. Those without vehicles may need to make arrangements for transportation.
• Caring for animals — Identify an animal shelter that you may use. Ensure your pet has proper ID and up-to-date records. Include a pet carrier and leash in gathering pet supplies. Know that, with exception of service animals, pets are not typically permitted in emergency shelters as they may affect the health and safety of other occupants.
• Safety skills — It is important that family members know how to administer first aid and CPR and how to use a fire extinguisher. Take a training class.
We hope and pray for an absence of disasters. Hope and preparation are complimentary. As the saying goes — hope for the best, prepare for the worst.
A registered nurse, Dr. Elvie C. Ancheta is administrator of the California Department of Veterans Affairs’ William J. “Pete” Knight Veterans Home in Lancaster.
