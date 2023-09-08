Hints from Heloise

Dear Heloise: Many years ago, my great-grandmother loved to embroider, and she made christening gowns for each of her children and grandchildren. She made them all by hand without a pattern. I happen to have the ones she made for my mother and my grandmother.

They are much too pretty and too special to keep them in a trunk, so I bought two framed shadow boxes and framed them. I used hidden straight pins to attach them to the velvet background. Now those two lovely gowns can display her delicate sewing of flowers, butterflies and hummingbirds. The shadow boxes are hanging on my bedroom wall and serve as a reminder of my mother and grandmother.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.