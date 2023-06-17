Dear Annie 2020

Dear Annie: I have been with “Garrett” for over four years now. I have a son who is 9, and we share a daughter, 3. I was a single mom for four years before I met Garrett, so I did everything on my own.

Garrett is always willing to make my lunch for work, clean after I get home from work, do laundry, etc. so I can relax. My problem is I tend to say no. I’ll do it myself, and then I become overwhelmed trying to do everything. I know I’m being resistant, but I feel as a mom, it’s my sole responsibility to do so. How do I loosen up and let him help me out more without feeling guilty that I’m not doing enough?

