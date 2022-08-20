When you fertilize plants, we find there are 17 elements that are considered essential for plant growth. Some plants may require a couple more elements to successfully grow.
To be considered an essential, a seed is planted, the plant grows and it produces a seed. In turn, that seed is planted, and the next generation grows. If a specific element is removed from the plant’s environment, soil, water and air and the plant grows, the element is not essential for the plant.
If the plant dies or shows deformities, or the seeds will not germinate, the element is considered essential. Lots of different species of plants are tested.
The elements most commonly considered essential are hydrogen, oxygen carbon, nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium, calcium, sulfur, magnesium, zinc, iron, manganese, copper, boron, molybdenum, chlorine and nickel. Other elements required by some plants include sodium, silicon, selenium and cobalt. Some plants take up iodine and aluminum, but these do not seem to affect growth.
The first three elements — hydrogen, oxygen and carbon — which we now will call plant nutrients or just nutrients, are taken in by the plant in water, carbon dioxide and oxygen gas. Your plant would die from lack of water before it would die from a hydrogen deficiency.
In other words, you should not need to look for a fertilizer that contains hydrogen, oxygen or carbon. However, we have found greenhouses full of plants might respond to carbon dioxide gas, because of the high amounts of oxygen given off by the plants.
Gardening books may divide the remaining nutrients into three categories: primary, secondary, and micronutrients.
Primary nutrients include nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium. Because these nutrients are needed in high amounts and are deficient in many areas of the country, fertilizer bags are based on the primary nutrients.
When you buy any type of fertilizer, the three numbers on the label are the percentage of nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium. If the label has 21-3-7, it contains 21 percent nitrogen, 3 percent phosphorus and 7 percent potassium.
Keep in mind a fertilizer advertised for your lawn works just fine on your tomatoes or landscape shrubs. The only time this would be a problem is if it has pesticide as part of the ingredients.
Next are the secondary nutrients, which are calcium, sulfur and magnesium. In some cases, they are not needed in high quantities or are not as deficient around the country.
The last group are classified as micronutrients, including zinc, iron, manganese, copper, boron, molybdenum, chlorine and nickel. These nutrients are needed in low to very low amounts and can go from being deficient to being toxic to plants very quickly.
When determining plant nutrient needs or what nutrients are deficient in the soil or plants, testing will be required. Testing can be expensive and the best way to go because you get exact results.
As gardeners, we use other methods to look for deficiency symptoms on your plants. The problem with deficiency symptoms is that different nutrients can have very similar symptoms. Also, by the time a plant shows a deficiency, it is already having a problem that needs to be corrected.
Over the next couple weeks, I will cover the symptoms and correction for nutrient problems — how to fertilize your plants, and maybe adjustments that need to be made due to drought.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.