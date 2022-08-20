Neal Weisenberger

When you fertilize plants, we find there are 17 elements that are considered essential for plant growth. Some plants may require a couple more elements to successfully grow.

To be considered an essential, a seed is planted, the plant grows and it produces a seed. In turn, that seed is planted, and the next generation grows. If a specific element is removed from the plant’s environment, soil, water and air and the plant grows, the element is not essential for the plant.

