It’s a phenomenon in the Antelope Valley that runs from about the middle of October, until a week or so before Thanksgiving, so it might as well be called Military Appreciation Month.
It starts, this coming weekend with the Aerospace Valley 2022 Air Show, the first air show at Edwards AFB in 13 years.
The event shuttered following the economic crash of 2008, but it’s back in a big way. This coming Saturday and Sunday, with admission at the nice price of free, gates open at 8:30 a.m. Early arrival is advised as base gates close at 11:30 a.m., the Air Force concluding wisely that a maximum of 50,000 visitors will provide for an optimal viewing experience for visitors to the “Center of the Flight Test Universe.”
It should be an optimal experience with the Air Force Thunderbirds precision team flying F-16 Fighting Falcons making maneuvers of the gasping and jaw-dropping variety.
Military aviation will be on display in celebration of the 75th anniversary of Air Force legend Chuck Yeager breaking the sound barrier for the first time in the Bell X-1 in the skies over Edwards.
The event opens unofficially, on Friday, the flight anniversary. But Friday’s event is invitation-only for students in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) education. The public show is on Saturday and Sunday.
Over the years, Yeager made many mach-busting arrivals at the Edwards AFB Air Show, riding second chair in an Air Force F-4 Phantom well into his 70s. The Air Force parachutist Wings of Blue team will arrive in spectacular free-fall fashion.
If nothing else, the war in Ukraine has demonstrated why the United States needs to retain the cutting edge of quality in military technology.
This can be appreciated without being a vicarious war lover, chicken hawk or saber rattler. To understand the difference that cutting-edge quality makes is to witness the Russian military’s poor and brutal performance in its horrific, failing invasion of its democratic neighbor.
The Aerospace Valley Air Show takes its name from the Antelope Valley’s role as the crucible of aerospace research, development and manufacturing since the earliest days of the Cold War, after World War II. The nickname was championed by Valley Press managing editor emeritus Vern Lawson, who died last year at 95. Assemblyman Tom Lackey authored a 2022 bill to acknowledge the name at state level.
When the Aerospace Valley Air Show wraps, plenty follows before people get ready for Thanksgiving.
At the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds, High Desert Medical Group hosts the first live, in-person Senior Expo in three years — on Oct. 20. The Senior Expo is a full day of health information and services, with an entertainment lineup featuring celebrity guest Vicki Lawrence of “Mama’s Family.” There also will be a Senior of the Year celebration and in tribute to those who served, the Veteran Community Service Award presentation, in partnership with Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger.
Coming back from the outrageous hijack of much of its construction material, the Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall, known less formally as “The AV Wall,” will return for display, Nov. 9-13, at the Palmdale Amphitheater.
The half-scale tribute monument to the Vietnam Memorial in Washington has been seen by more than 100,000 people paying respects to the fallen of the Vietnam War.
The memorial wall with the 58,000-plus names of Americans killed in Vietnam was built by a grassroots drive in the Antelope Valley and is a testament to our residents’ respect of the military heritage.
Dennis Anderson is a licensed clinical social worker at High Desert Medical Group. An Army paratrooper veteran, he serves as Antelope Valley representative on the Los Angeles County Veterans Advisory Commission.
