Dear Heloise: I love avocados, but my husband says they’re nothing but junk food. He claims that there is very little value in a fruit that is basically a lump of fat. Is it true that avocados are fattening and have very little nourishment?
— Elaine P., Bettendorf, Iowa
Elaine, avocados are a good source of vitamins C, E, K and B6. They contain riboflavin, folate, magnesium and potassium. They also provide omega-3 fatty acids and beta-carotene. Eating a healthy fat like avocados helps to support skin health.
In addition, avocados contain lutein and zeaxanthin, which are good for your eyes, and 6 to 7 grams of fiber, per half fruit.
So, go ahead and eat avocados. They’re good for you.
Dear Heloise: I discovered garbanzo beans (also called chickpeas) are high in plant protein.
Since I want my children to eat healthy and stay away from junk food, I take a can of garbanzo beans and rinse and drain them. I spray a cookie sheet and spread the garbanzo beans out onto the cookie sheet. I usually season the beans to help add flavor and roast them in the oven at 300 degrees Fahrenheit for about 30 minutes. They come out crunchy and tasty.
A great snack that’s healthier than chips or popcorn.
— Margery D., Chandler, Ariz.
Send a money-saving or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001, or you can fax it to 1-210-HELOISE or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com. I can’t answer your letter personally but will use the best hints received in my column.
