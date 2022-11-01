Hints from Heloise 2021

Dear Heloise: For so many years, I’ve battled with my drawer-style freezer and our deep freezer, digging for items and losing things at the bottom. When I complained, my genius husband suggested I go to the dollar store and get some big plastic trays that nest inside each other, with sides about 3 to 4 inches high for storing and organizing the food packages. It works. I’ve got four in the deep freezer and two in the house’s freezer.

My small bags of vegetables, nuts, homemade dog food, etc., stay organized now, and I can just pull out a tray at a time to find something. I can’t believe it’s taken me this long to solve the problem. Be sure to measure the inside of your freezer before you buy the trays.

