Hints from Heloise 2021

Dear Heloise: My family loves sausage patties on Sunday morning when we are all gathered together around the breakfast table. Unfortunately, I hated making them because the sausage stuck to my hands and that greasy fat was so difficult to get off. Then I tried wetting my hands with water before I started and discovered that the fat did not cling to my skin. Between each sausage patty, I wet my hands with water, and it makes washing my hands afterward so much easier.

 — Kathy G.

