Yesterday the folks in Rosamond once again honored American military veterans and a very special veteran with their annual William M. Ketchum Veterans Appreciation Day Parade.
As readers know, I served on Bill Ketchum’s staff when he was a member of the California State Assembly and, later, as a member of Congress. Ketchum served in combat in the Pacific during World War II, and in the Counter Intelligence Corps in Japan during the Korean War. During WW II, Ketchum led troops ashore on Pacific islands and was among the first US troops to land in Japan.
While serving in Congress, Ketchum saluted the folks in Rosamond for holding their annual salute to veterans with a short speech on the floor of the House of Representatives, comments enshrined for all time in the Congressional Record, which publishes the daily business of that body.
At the time, I was Ketchum’s field representative and an Army and Air Force veteran. Chris Seeger, who managed Bill’s office, served in the Air Force during the Korean War. Tracey (Smith) Meloni handled his public relations. The daughter of a Army officer, she lost her first husband to combat in Korea. After serving on Ketchum’s staff, she handled media for a chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee.
My late brother Mike served eight years on active and reserve duty in the Air Force as a medic.
So we all understood and respected those who served.
And the people of Rosamond who share and honor that respect.
Ketchum is no longer with us, but his memory and contributions to California and America live on, as do those of the people of Rosamond and so many others in the Aerospace Valley who have served and respect those who have.
When he passed in 1978, Tracey wrote: “Colleagues from opposite ends of the political spectrum praised his blend of toughness and tenderness. Liberal Rep. Phil Burton, saying that he had lost a dear friend, wept. Freshman (conservative) GOP member Bob Dornan spoke with some wonder of the Japanese flag on Ketchum’s office wall, “a testament to his battlefield battering and fierce commitment to what was right.”
Local support
Newcomers to eastern Kern may not be aware of the role the communities of this region have played in the defense of freedom.
It began in the 1930s when the Army Air Corps used Muroc Dry Lake as a bombing range, to the extent that a full-size replica of a Japanese battleship, nicknamed the “Muroc Maru,” was erected on the lakebed.
One of the initiations for new residents of the area in those days was to drive newcomers (including me) near the ship and enjoy their shock and awe when they first saw a giant battleship rising from the desert floor.
World War II played the key role in attracting the military to the region.
The Navy created what was known as the China Lake Naval Ordnance Test Station, now the Naval Air Weapons Center in the early 1940s.
Which is going through a structural renaissance as its World War II buildings are being rebuilt following a recent earthquake.
The Marine Corps transformed then-Kern County Airport Number Seven at Mojave into a Marine Corps Air Station early in the war.
It reverted to the county after the war but was rejuvenated as an auxiliary air station for the Korean War.
Operations at Mojave were shifted to Yuma, Arizona, in 1959. My father, the late Paul Deaver, managed petroleum operations on the Mojave base during Korea, and was offered the same job in Yuma.
He spent a sweltering week in July checking out Yuma. When he returned Friday evening, Mom asked him if we were moving to Arizona.
“I’m going to Edwards to look for work Monday,” he replied, which he did, and later retired from the Air Force Test Center.
If he had gone to the “low desert,” I had a good job in Mojave and would have stayed here.
What is now the Mojave Air and Spaceport was created by local residents in 1972.
Railroad’s wartime role
During the Big War, Mojave’s railroads plated a vital role as did all of that industry. Many women replaced men who were fighting in far-off places, even maintaining the big (and filthy) steam locomotives in Mojave’s round house.
By the way, my late wife Billye came to Mojave thanks to the military. Her sister Betty was married to an Air Force sergeant who was transferred to Muroc in 1948.
There was no housing available at Muroc in those days but the Mojave Marine Base had several rows of Quonset Huts at the south end of the base along Barstow Highway, where she and her sister settled.
As anyone whoever endured life in one of those things, they were miserable.
Especially miserable in the desert where dust entered all the many crevices.
Following their first day here Betty went to the housing manager to complain loudly about the dirt.
As Billye recalled, the sailor on duty, without a word, handed Betty a roll of duct tape.
Many years later Betty’s husband Tommy retired as a chief master sergeant assigned to the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs and Betty as a secretary to the vice commander of NORAD.
Recall
I have never liked recalls and I don’t recall ever voting for one. All I will say about the most recent one, as a former Republican, is that the current California GOP proved it could not organize a two-car parade on a one-way street.
The great thing about being registered as “no party preference” is that I get to do my own thinking.
Which I pretty much did before I changed my registration (as did Bill Ketchum on more than one occasion).
Stay safe!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.