Spring is in the air, or more like in the wind.
The longer days of spring and summer expose us to more sun. The changing season reminds us of our progress in the life span continuum.
We and everyone we know are growing older. The normal aging process brings about mostly predictable, but also some unpredictable outcomes.
But this I know — though aging does add more mileage to our body systems, aging is not synonymous to being ill. There are millions of Americans who are 85 and older today and many are living a healthy productive life. It is predicted by researchers that by 2050, the number will multiply perhaps by five or more. We can grow old beautifully.
For many people, their later years of life are active and rewarding. But for some, debilitating illness complicates the normal aging process. Even if you made the healthiest lifestyle decisions throughout your life, age bring about many biological changes in your body. One of the common problems is declining vision keenness.
Reading used to be a source of pleasure but it’s now a strain to focus with the worsening blurry visions. Driving a car is posing more danger and it’s not from inexperience. The National Institute of Aging compiled these common eye complaints related to aging:
• Presbyopia — This is a slow loss of ability to see close objects or small print. Reading glasses can often fix the problem.
• Floaters — These are tiny spots or specks that seem to float across your eyes. You might notice them in well-lit rooms or outdoors on a bright day. Floaters can be normal but sometime they are signs of retinal detachment, which is a more serious eye problem. If you notice a sudden change in the type or number of spots or flashes, see your eye care professional right away.
• Tearing — Too much tears can come from being sensitive to light, wind, or temperature changes. Tearing can also come from having dry eyes. Sometimes tearing might signal a more serious problem such as an eye infection or a blocked tear duct. These conditions are treatable.
• Corneal diseases and conditions — These can cause redness, watery eyes, pain, reduced vision or a halo effect. The cornea is the clear, dome-shaped “window” at the front of the eye. You may need to change your eyeglass prescription. Corneal transplantation can be an option.
• Eyelid problems — These can come from different disease or conditions. Common eyelid complaints include pain, itching, tearing, or being sensitive to light. Eyelid problems can often be treated with medicine or surgery.
• Conjunctivitis — Also known as “pink eye,” this happens when the tissue that lines the eyelids and covers the cornea becomes inflamed. It can cause itching, burning, tearing, or a feeling that something is in your eye. It can be due to allergies or infection. Your eye care provider can treat both.
With early detection, many eye problems can be treated and your risk of vision loss can be reduced. The NIA recommends a regular physical exam by your doctor to check for diseases that causes eye problems such as diabetes. With uncontrolled diabetes, excess blood sugar molecules goops up the aging body cells, causing more deterioration of function. Have a complete eye exam every one to two years.
If you have family history of diabetes or eye disease, you have a higher risk for vision loss. See your eye care provider at once if you have any loss or dimness of eyesight, eye pain, double vision, redness or swelling of your eye or eyelid.
Too much exposure to sunlight may increase your risk of getting cataracts (cloudy areas in the eye’s lens). Protect yourself by wearing sunglasses, and a wide brim hat when outdoors. Keep your blood sugar levels under control by maintaining a healthy diet and healthy weight. Losing a few inches around your waist will help lower your risk of developing diabetes-related eye problems.
It’s all worth the effort. Your eyesight is your window to the beautiful world around you.
A registered nurse, Dr. Elvie C. Ancheta is administrator of the California Department of Veterans Affairs’ William J. “Pete” Knight Veterans Home in Lancaster.
