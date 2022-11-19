Dear Annie 2020

Dear Annie: On July 12, 2022, my son and his wife gave birth to identical twin boys. A week prior, my son said nobody could come to the hospital due to COVID-19. The day the boys were born, my son mentioned that his wife’s parents were there at the hospital with them. I didn’t say anything.

A week after they arrived home, I was on the phone and told him that my daughter and I would be coming up to see the babies. He said, “We’re not having anyone come for at least a month.” I said, “Why can her parents be there and we can’t?” Her parents had been staying there since the birth. He said it was because they quarantined the week before the boys were born. I asked why he didn’t tell me to do the same. He knows how excited I have been since we found out they were having twins because I am a twin. I was so hurt and mad. I told him that I couldn’t believe he thought this was OK and how wrong and hurtful it was. I hung up on him and haven’t talked to him since.

