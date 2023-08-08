Do you feel your eyes sting or burn after doing computer work, or reading for a few hours? Your dry eyes may be telling you something.
Dry eyes are common especially as you grow older. It is caused by a variety of reason. Certain situation may also aggravate the situation that makes you feel uncomfortable. Other than the stingy and burning sensation, you may also have experienced the following symptoms:
• A sensation of having something in your eyes.
• Difficulty with nighttime driving.
• Difficulty wearing contact lenses.
It may be minor irritation to some, but it could be damaging in the long run. If left untreated, severe dry eyes may lead to eye inflammation and increased risk of eye infection. It can also make it difficult to perform everyday functions such as reading. For somebody who loves to read for hours, it can decrease the quality of life.
There are factors that make it more likely for you to experience dry eyes according to the Mayo Clinic experts:
• Being older than 50 years of age. Tear production tends to diminish as you get older.
• Being a woman. A lack of tears is more common in women, especially for those who are experiencing hormonal changes due to pregnancy, using birth control pills or menopause.
• Eating a diet that is low in vitamin A, which is found in liver, carrots and broccoli, or low in omega-3 fatty acids found in fish, walnuts and vegetable oils.
• Wearing contact lenses or having a history of refractive surgery such as LASIK or keratotomy.
• Being diagnosed with certain diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, thyroid disease or lupus.
• Eyelids that turn inward or outward, not allowing the eyes to be lubricated naturally.
• Taking certain medication such as diuretics (water pills), antihistamines, antidepressants and others.
• Dry climates with low humidity.
• Forced air (like from a car vent), dusty settings and smoke.
• Computer screens set so high that your eyes are forced to open wider.
There are tests and procedures that may be used to determine the cause of your dry eyes. Do not ignore the increasing sand-like grittiness in your eyes. Dry eyes are more than just an annoyance. It can cause inflammation, blurred vision and even blindness in extreme cases.
Get those eyes checked by your health care provider, who can refer you to an eye specialist. There are treatments and procedures specific to the causative factor or conditions.
Of course, self-care is also important. There are a variety of nonprescription products available, including eye drops, artificial tears, gels and ointments. Talk with your eye specialist about which ones are best for you.
Prepare for your consultation visit. List your symptoms and bring a list of prescription and non-prescription medications that you are taking. And be ready with your questions.
If you are putting off your doctor’s visit and need some relief now, take these considerations according to the experts:
• Preservatives are added to some eye drops to prolong shelf life. You can use eye drips with preservatives up to four time a day. Using the preservative drops more often can cause eye irritation.
• Lubricating eye ointments coat your eyes, providing longer relief from dry eyes, but it can cloud your vision. For this reason, it’s best to use it just before bedtime.
• Eye drops that reduce redness is best to be avoided, as prolonged use can cause irritation.
A warm washcloth to your eyes for about five minutes may also relieve inflammation, if that is what is causing your dry eyes. Use a clean cloth and rewet the cloth with warm water when it cools. Additionally, use mild soap when washing your eyes and rinse completely.
A registered nurse, Elvie C. Ancheta is administrator of the California Department of Veterans Affairs’ William J. “Pete” Knight Veterans Home in Lancaster.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.